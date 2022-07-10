Foothills Live Music On The Lawn Is Back and Better Than Ever

Live music is in full swing this summer, and this year Foothills is back with their very own summer concert series! Every Friday this summer until September 30 enjoy a free, fun, family-friendly community event in the heart of Midtown! Music on The Lawn features local bands from all over Northern Colorado. So, grab your lawn chair, blankets and dancing shoes, and while you’re at it try food from surrounding restaurants, sip some suds and enjoy the tunes!

Johnny & The Mongrels – July 1: Johnny & The Mongrels is a Colorado/Louisiana-based project that draws upon a variety of musical influences, whose sound has been described as “Swamp Funk & Bayou Soul.”

The band has received many accolades including 5 Independent Blues Awards Nominations 2021, nominated in 6 categories & accepted by the Recording Academy’s 1st voting ballot for consideration for the 63rd Grammy Awards, 2019’s Mile High Blues Society’s International Blues Challenge Champion

El Loco Fandango – July 15: Don and Mike often heard “hey it’s ZZ Top” when they were seen together at a bar or local show. On the “fateful” day that Tim Elliott overheard the comment, he stepped up and the trio was born! For the next several months, the guys put together a set culled from ZZ Top’s vast, 50 years in the making, a library of songs. Tribute bands are all about the details, so creating a great ZZ Top show required a lot of attention to both look and sound.

Mr Smyth – July 22: Mr. Smyth is a creative, talented, fun-loving band that was born out of the musical wasteland created by the pandemic of 2020.

As they got together to just jam it was quickly apparent they had something special going on, something they frankly never expected. They created great music, shared a passion for music that ran deep, and had a need to entertain. Thus Mr. Smyth was born.

Hazel Miller & The Collective – August 5: Hazel Miller has been a sought-after performer in Colorado for the past 30 years. The Hazel Miller Band was formed more than 2 decades ago. HMB performs an eclectic blend of Jazz, R&B, Blues and original music designed to make the audience dance and sing along.

My Blue Sky – August 19: Formed over 9 years ago, award-winning My Blue Sky is comprised of 7 experienced Colorado musicians that all share the passion and love of the music of The Allman Brothers Band (and family of bands). The Allman Brothers Band created a unique blend of southern rock, blues, and jazz that has inspired musicians and fans for decades. Their music and performances have created memories for everyone that have stood the test of time.