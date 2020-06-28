North Forty News | New SCENE partners with Music Go Round and School of Rock

From the well-known to the unknown, guitarists, and wannabes, we are excited to tell you about a contest that you just might want to check out.

Backing up a bit, this pandemic has been especially devastating to musicians who have seen all their bookings canceled for months now. And there seems to be no end in sight as to when they will once again be legally allowed to perform in front of a live audience.

The one silver lining, if there can be said to be one, is that some musicians have re-ignited and developed ideas that in more usual times, were only a gleam in their eye due to time constraints. Some have worked “deep” and written new material and practiced till their skill level has reached heights that astound even them. And we applaud them! What would life be like without live music? We look forward to the day when we can buy tickets, attend a live performance and be a part of a raucous, enthusiastic crowd — all that sweat and applause — nothing like it!

But in the meantime, in honor of all those musicians with time on their hands, those creative souls who are working hard to improve their craft along with young talent just starting out, two organizations came together to offer a prize of a brand new Reverend Guitar along with free lessons to improve (or establish) their skills, sponsored by North Forty News | New SCENE.

Reverend Guitars are known for their overall quality, distinctive appearance, unusual construction, and excellent resonance. That’s why recently, Brandon Barrios, owner of Music Go Round decided to add them to his product line. At Music Go Round we take pride in providing our customers with the best value in quality used, musical instruments, and musical gear. Music Go Round Fort Collins celebrates six years in service to local musicians and we are so excited to be able to open our doors once again to our customers. Brandon and Music Go Round not only serve musicians — his staffers ARE musicians. He knows first hand what musicians are facing in today’s times. So he came up with the idea to offer an opportunity to win a free Reverend Guitar valued at $1,200 as part of a contest.

School of Rock has been helping turn musicians into the confident rock stars of their community at over 260 locations around the world. They are now putting the finishing touches on their brand new School of Rock location at Foothills in Fort Collins and have started accepting reservations for private trial lessons and tours beginning on July 7. Their soft opening is currently scheduled for August 4 at which time they plan to begin offering in-school lessons and band rehearsals (with Covid-19 safe practices). As their contest prize, School of Rock Fort Collins is offering a free one-month membership to their Rookies, Rock 101, or Performance Program — valued at up to $375.

See adjoining ad for contest entry. And good luck!