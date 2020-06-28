Letter to the Editor: Kristie Melendez… The Leader for ALL of District 1 in Weld County!

An unscientific poll in Windsor, Colorado shows Kristie Melendez leading 20 to 1 in number of yard signs posted in resident’s yards. What does this mean? My interpretation is that the majority of Windsor’s population trust and prefer Kristie to be elected as the Weld County Commissioner for District 1.

“Why?”, you ask.

Is it because she is a lifelong resident of Weld County? Is it her support of agriculture? the energy industry of gas and oil? the 2nd Amendment? Is it her background as a small business owner? Is it her strong leadership skills? Is it her dynamic communication skills? Is it her local and regional experience? Is it her conservative principles? Is it because she has top line on the ballot? Is it her strong allegiance to faith, family, and freedom?

The answer to “why?” is yes to all the above.

District 1 covers a large area in northern Weld County including the rural areas and towns/cities of Windsor, Severance, Timnath, Nunn, Pierce, Ault, Eaton, portions of Greeley, Grover, and New Raymer. Kristie Melendez has done an excellent job as a public servant for Windsor. She will do the same for ALL of District 1. Vote for Kristie Melendez.

Drenda Thoen