Changing of the Leaves Signals Additional Mountain Traffic

As summer turns to fall, anticipate additional traffic in the high country over the next few weekends as people head out to see the autumn leaves.
Mountain roads see increased traffic when the aspens turn, so drivers and photo-takers standing and walking along roadways need to watch out for each other.
Be a Smart Leaf Peeper with the following tips:
- Beware of other vehicles that may be traveling at lower speeds
- Watch for vehicles pulling off the roadways and vehicles parked along the roadside
- Find safe, designated areas to park
- Drivers – be aware of pedestrians! People will be out of their vehicles, often taking photos.
- Pedestrians also should be extremely diligent and watch out for passing vehicles.
For more on the state’s 26 Scenic and Historic Byways, please visit https://www.codot.gov/travel/colorado-byways, where you can learn fun facts, estimated drive times, key attractions, route length, and more. Another resource is www.cotrip.org and the COtrip Planner App, where you can plan your route ahead of time by clicking on the Scenic Byways layer on the Layers menu.
