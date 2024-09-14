Annual Poudre Pour to Kick Off October 12

The Poudre Pour Art and Culture Fest is an annual event celebrating our river corridor’s vibrant history and culture. This community event features live music and performances, visual and culinary arts, interactive educational exhibits and demonstrations, historical tours, and more.
The Poudre Pour has a different theme each year, and for this year, they will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with civic groups, performers, artisan demos, and activities for all ages.
Los Martinez Bros (LMB) and Presidio will share the music stage, playing a mixed variety of Latin and English music, notably Tejano or Tex Mex, Cumbias, Country, and R&B.
Deon Duren will act as our bilingual Emcee, Choreographer Diane Vasquez will teach Hispanic line dancing to attendees at the top of each hour and between band sets school and civic groups will perform traditional Mexican dance.
Civic groups and artisans will demonstrate visual and culinary arts and provide hands-on educational activities to attendees.
Eight craft brewers will serve the tastes of their products and contend for the People’s Choice Award for the best pour of the Fest.
A small food truck rally will serve a wide variety of food throughout the event and the Windsor History Museum, the backdrop of the event, will be open for tours.
October 12, 2024
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Food Truck Rally
Angry Hippie Tacos, Steamy Weiners, Moms Popcorn, and more!
Craft Beer Tasting
Craft brewers will serve four oz. pours of their products and contend for the People’s Choice Award for the best pour of the Fest. High Hops, The Heart Distillery, Peculier Ales, Timnath BeerWerks, Zwei Brewing, Climb Hard Cider, and more!
Cultural Village
Civic groups and artisans will demonstrate visual and culinary arts and provide hands-on educational activities to attendees.
Dance Performances
Dance groups will perform between band sets, and Diana Vasquez will teach Latin dance moves to attendees at the top of each hour.
Los Martinez Bros Band
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Los Martinez Bros (LMB) plays various Latin and English music, notably Tejano or Tex Mex, Cumbia, Country, and R&B.
Grupo Presidio
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Presidio plays various genres of Latin music – Tejano, Cumbia, Sonidero, and Country music.
Tickets
General Admission: FREE
Make sure to claim your ticket before they sell out!
Unlimited Craft Beer Tasting Ticket (21+): $20
