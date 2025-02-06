$1 million slot machine win at Monarch Casino in Black Hawk

A lucky player in Denver made headlines after winning a $1 million jackpot on a slot machine. That’s the first time something like that happened in Monarch Casino Resort Spa’s 12-year-long history.

This Black Hawk casino is one of the best gambling establishments in Colorado, with the state having 33 casinos that are up and running. While the casinos are located throughout the state, most of them can be found in three areas – Central City, Cripple Creek, and Black Hawk.

The Monarch Casino Resort Spa is among the most successful casinos in the Black Hawk area, and it’s open 24 hours. It’s dedicated to delivering excellent service to guests by offering numerous games, on top of fine dining and hospitality amenities galore. The establishment also provides live entertainment and a world-class spa.

Old-school gamblers might recognize it better under its old name – the Riviera Black Hawk Casino. After being sold, the casino became the Monarch Casino Resort Spa in 2013.

Unlike in the past, when brick-and-mortar casinos in Colorado were the only option for those who wanted to spin the roulette wheel or bet on their favorite sports, the state’s residents can now do that from the comfort of their homes. With Colorado joining the legal gambling landscape in 2020, the state’s residents got a chance to play their favorite casino games through their phones or smart devices.

Nowadays, all players have to do is find a casino that features the games they want to play and couple them with desired features. From playing in an online casino that pays instantly to gambling in no-KYC casinos, the online gambling landscape provides a plethora of options for everyone. As Pride Kazunga states, there are now crypto-accepting casinos that can provide payouts within minutes.

The popularity of online casinos might be on the rise (with an annual growth rate of 4.53%) but there are still players who prefer to experience the authentic sounds and sights of land-based casinos. One such player got the win of his life on January 23 after hitting a ‘progressive jackpot’ on the Dragon Link slot machine.

Progressive jackpot slots are a type of gambling prize that gradually increases in size when the game is played but not won. If there are no wins in the game for a long time, the ultimate jackpot can reach incredible amounts, as is the case here. After a win, the game resets and keeps increasing under the same rule.

The player in question won $1,085,435.89 on a $50 bet, going down in history books. Progressive jackpot wins are rare – especially the ones that reach $1 million and beyond. In fact, this is the first seven-figure win to take place during the casino’s long history.

That’s why the Monarch’s managers and representatives were happy to see such a win take place, and they ensured it was properly celebrated with the guests.

And while it might look suspicious to some, going this long without a monumental win isn’t anything strange when it comes to slot machines. They have some of the worst odds of winning, with a player’s chances raging from one in 5,000 to one in 34 million! Games with high RTPs and low volatility make winning more feasible, but the prizes are usually nowhere near what the lucky winner won at Monarch Casino. Due to reasons known to them, he/she chose to remain anonymous.