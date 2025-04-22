14-Year-Old Killed in Greeley Townhome Shooting

GREELEY, Colo. (April 22, 2025) — A tragic shooting in Greeley has left a 14-year-old dead and another teen in custody. Police responded around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 21, to the Sunlight Townhomes in the 500 block of 16th Street after reports of a juvenile who had been shot and was unresponsive.

The young victim was later pronounced dead. Officers arrested a juvenile suspect at the scene, who has been booked on related charges. As part of the investigation, additional individuals were contacted and interviewed.

Police stress that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Due to their ages, the names of the victim, suspect, and witnesses are not being released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jonathan Bohl at (970) 652-8235.

All charges are accusations at this time. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.