Nominations Open for 47th Conrad Ball Criminal Justice Award

Nominations are now open for the 47th Annual Conrad Ball Award, a prestigious honor recognizing individuals or teams who have made outstanding contributions to improving the criminal justice system in Larimer County.

Named after the late Honorable Judge Conrad L. Ball of the 8th Judicial District, this award celebrates those who carry on his legacy of reform and dedication to justice. Individuals, teams, coworkers, and local residents are all invited to nominate someone who has made a meaningful impact.

Managed by Larimer County Community Corrections, the award process culminates in a celebratory fall dinner event where the honoree is formally recognized.

To submit a nomination, write a brief essay (up to two typed pages) outlining the nominee’s achievements. Submissions are being accepted through June 27, 2025, and can be made online, via email, or by mail:

Online : larimer.org/nominate-conrad-ball

: larimer.org/nominate-conrad-ball Mail: Attn: Alexis Ongley, Larimer County Community Corrections, 2255 Midpoint Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80525

To view past recipients and learn more, visit larimer.org/cjs/comcor/conrad-ball-award.