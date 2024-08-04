2024 Wildfire Preparedness

Colorado, Wyoming, and several other states are currently fighting multiple fires that are prompting evacuations, causing power outages, and impacting air quality with heavy smoke. FEMA Region 8 has approved federal assistance to battle five fires across Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. In addition to supporting these firefighting efforts, we encourage personal preparedness for those who may be impacted by wildfire activity.
“This is an important time to be thinking about personal preparedness,” said FEMA Region 8 Deputy Regional Administrator Katherine Fox. “I live in a county that is currently fighting a fire and so I’m getting their emergency alerts. I know first-hand what a stressful time this is. Having a plan and a few essential items ready is helpful to me personally.”
For those living in communities under the threat of wildfires, consider these preparedness steps from Ready.gov:
- Sign up for your local emergency alerts from your local public safety officials.
- Develop a plan to meet the specific needs your household may face during a disaster or an evacuation.
- Put together an emergency kit that can support you and your family for several days. This may contain important personal documents, clothes, medications, your cell phone and charger, other essentials, and comfort items.
- Plan for and prepare your pets and other large animals for disasters and potential evacuations.
- Understand the way out. Know the evacuation routes from your home and community and think ahead to where you and your family can temporarily relocate.
- Download the FEMA App to receive real-time weather and emergency alerts, send notifications to loved ones, locate emergency shelters in your area, get preparedness strategies and more.
Smoke from the wildfires have impacted the air quality in the region. Limit your time outside, monitor the local news and visit the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow page to get updated air quality information and for more tips to protect your family.
