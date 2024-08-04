Indian Motorcycle Demo Truck Event Happening August 16 – 17 at Fort Collins Motorsports

Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins is excited to announce its 2024 Demo Days and Deals event on Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17 at its shared location with Fort Collins Motorsports, 1800 SE Frontage Rd. This two-day event provides motorcycle enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to experience the newest Indian Motorcycle models, with the Indian Motorcycle Demo Truck on-site.

From 9 am to 6 pm both days, attendees will have the chance to take demo rides on the latest Indian models. For every demo ride completed, Fort Collins Motorsports and Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins will donate $20 (upt o $4,000) to Realities for Children, a local organization dedicated to supporting children who have been abused, neglected, or are at risk.

Jeff Sroufe, General Manager of Fort Collins Motorsports, shared his enthusiasm about the event: “Demo Days is a rallying point for our community to unite, rev up the latest motorcycle innovations, and make a real difference in the lives of kids in need. Find your next ride and join us for an adrenaline-pumping event with a purpose.”

In addition to test rides, attendees can enjoy a cookout hosted by the local Northern Colorado Indian Motorcycle Riders Group Chapter from 12 pm until 2 pm both days. Plus, there will be huge discounts on all things Indian, Polaris, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, and Suzuki.

For more information and to reserve a demo spot, visit Fort Collins Motorsports Demo Days.