40.5-Year Sentence for Loveland Murder Highlights Justice for Victims, Community Healing

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Fort Collins, CO — Justice was served in a Larimer County courtroom on January 16 as Oscar Perez Jr. was sentenced to 40.5 years in the Department of Corrections. Perez, now 18, pled guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of menacing, stemming from a tragic 2023 shooting at Loveland’s Brookstone Apartments.

The crimes occurred on January 20, 2023, when Perez, then 15, fatally shot 19-year-old Nasier Graham, a beloved member of the Loveland community, and injured another teenager. Perez also attempted to kill a second teen during the incident. The senseless act of violence left the community mourning the loss of a promising young man known for his positivity and leadership.

The Case and Sentencing

After a contested hearing, Perez was transferred from the juvenile to the adult criminal justice system—a rare decision in the 8th Judicial District. Prosecutors argued that the severity of the crimes demanded accountability beyond what the juvenile system could provide.

During sentencing, Larimer County District Judge Daniel McDonald drew a stark contrast between the victim and the perpetrator. “Nasier was a leader who made the people around him better, bringing joy and hope,” McDonald stated. “Oscar, on the other hand, was a leader who brought pain and despair.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Robert Axmacher emphasized the senselessness of the crimes, describing them as proof of the challenges posed by violence. “This case is proof that evil exists in this world,” Axmacher said. “But as a community, we refuse to let evil win—good will prevail.”

Remembering Nasier Graham

Nasier Graham was remembered during the sentencing by family, friends, and community members who shared heartfelt tributes to his life and legacy. Detective Clint Schnorr, who led the investigation, spoke emotionally about the case. “Nasier was a remarkable man—someone who made a positive impact on everyone around him,” Schnorr said.

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin echoed these sentiments, expressing hope that the sentence would help the victims’ families find closure. “While the random and senseless nature of this murder shocks the conscience, today’s sentencing is a testament to Nasier’s character and the community’s resilience,” McLaughlin said.

Addressing Gun Violence

This case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of gun violence. Local organizations like the Larimer County Juvenile Gun Safety Coalition, Safe2Tell Colorado, and Moms Demand Action continue to work toward preventing such tragedies in Northern Colorado.

For more information about gun violence prevention, visit:

This tragic incident underscores the need for continued efforts to foster safety and equity in Northern Colorado communities.

For local news and updates, visit North Forty News.