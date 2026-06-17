A Woman’s Place Opens New Safehouse, Outreach Center

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Expanded facilities double shelter capacity and strengthen domestic violence services across Weld County.

A Woman’s Place has opened two new facilities in Greeley that significantly expand services for survivors of domestic violence across Weld County, marking a major milestone in the organization’s ongoing capital campaign.

Community Message

The nonprofit announced the completion of a new safehouse and community outreach building designed to increase shelter capacity, improve accessibility, and broaden prevention and advocacy services. Organization leaders say the project will help more survivors find safety while providing expanded support for long-term recovery.

The new safehouse doubles the organization’s shelter capacity and includes improved ADA accessibility, allowing more individuals and families to access emergency housing. The facility features private bedrooms, dedicated spaces for children, and communal areas intended to support healing and stability.

Alongside the shelter, A Woman’s Place has opened a community outreach building focused on prevention education and crisis advocacy. The expanded space will allow the organization to reach more community members before violence escalates and provide additional support to survivors rebuilding their lives.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

“Every dollar raised ensures that survivors have a safe place to get help,” said Diane Heldt, executive director of A Woman’s Place. “These buildings are places of healing, stability, and new beginnings. We are so grateful for our community that made this possible.”

Although construction is complete and services are expanding, the organization is continuing its fundraising efforts. Officials say approximately $250,000 remains to fully complete the campaign and equip the facilities without incurring debt.

“Completing this final phase of funding with donor support allows us to open our doors without taking on debt,” said Katie Shilts, chair of the agency’s board of directors. “That ensures we can direct our precious financial resources to serving survivors instead of paying for debt.”

The project represents one of the largest recent investments in domestic violence services in Weld County, increasing the region’s ability to provide emergency shelter, prevention education, crisis advocacy, and ongoing support for survivors and their families.

Community members interested in supporting the final phase of the campaign can learn more at A Woman’s Place New Safehouse Campaign.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Domestic violence impacts families and communities across Northern Colorado, often in ways that remain unseen. Reporting on organizations working to provide safety, shelter, and support is part of our commitment to covering the issues that matter most to our region. If you value local journalism that keeps you informed about the people and organizations making a difference, please consider supporting North Forty News.



https://northfortynews.com/trial Domestic violence impacts families and communities across Northern Colorado, often in ways that remain unseen. Reporting on organizations working to provide safety, shelter, and support is part of our commitment to covering the issues that matter most to our region. If you value local journalism that keeps you informed about the people and organizations making a difference, please consider supporting North Forty News.

Source: A Woman’s Place