Alexander Mountain Fire Near Loveland Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

A 275+ acre wildfire is burning West of Loveland, prompting evacuations.

A mandatory evacuation is in place for residents in Bobcat Ridge and Flatiron Reservoir.

Larimer county has sent the following evacuation orders.

—————

07-29-2024 13:41:42

Mandatory Evacuations ordered for CR18E from Pole Hill to Pinewood Reservoir. Citizens in this area should EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates. Go to www.nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.

—————-

07-29-2024 12:47:36

Larimer County, CO – Mandatory Evacuations ordered for Alexander Mountain Fire. Citizens previously on Voluntary Evacuation status including Waltonia Rd, Sylvan Dale to Ellis Ranch, and Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch are now under Mandatory Evacuation. Citizens near Bobcat Ridge and Flatiron Reservoir must EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.

Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.

—————

07-29-2024 12:53:41

Larimer County, CO – Wildfire – Voluntary Evacuations ordered for citizens off of CR86C, north of Rustic and citizens off of Glade Rd from HWY 34 north to Indian Creek, and citizens off CR18E from CR31 to CR 29. GATHER ESSENTIAL ITEMS AND PREPARE FOR EVACUATION.

Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.

—————

07-29-2024 13:09:58

Prior Voluntary Evacuation order sent was not intended for citizens off CR86 north of Rustic. We apologize for any confusion. Please stay up to date by visiting www.nocoalert.org

—————

Mandatory Evacuation

07-29-2024 11:53:46

Larimer County, CO – Mandatory Evacuations ordered for wildfire near Storm Mountain. Drake to Dam Store along Highway 34 including Storm Mountain and Palisade Mountain need to EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.

Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.

—————-

07-29-2024 11:53:46

—————

Two evacuation centers have been established as of this writing;

Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, CO 80517

209 N Namaqua Ave, Loveland, CO 80537