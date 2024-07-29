Houska Automotive Employee Forest Lathrop to Compete for Team USA

Forest Lathrop, a shop foreman, lead tech, and manager at Houska Automotive, has been selected to represent the USA Shooting Team in the International Practical Shooting Confederation’s Rifle World Shoot in Oulu, Finland from August 4 – 9, 2024. Originally from Hammond, Louisiana, Lathrop came to Colorado in 2004 and moved to Cheyenne in 2019. He has worked with Houska for 11 years, and “we are lucky to have him as part of our team,” said Houska Automotive Parts Manager Jennifer Houska.

Lathrop began competitive shooting in 2010 and found the atmosphere welcoming, supportive, and engaging. Over the years, he worked hard and improved his shooting skills, becoming a professional competitor with rifles, shotguns and pistols. His dedication to the sport paid off when he was selected to join the USA Shooting Team this year and compete in Finland.

“It’s starting to feel real now,” Lathrop said. “Some loops still need to be closed in the next couple of weeks before I leave, and those things have to happen. I still have a lot of training to do, and there are some things where I feel like I need to get more reps in.”

To prepare his mind and body for Finland, Lathrop has a regimented training schedule, follows a tailored diet, and works with mental management coaches. He wants to be in peak physical condition as competitors in shooting competitions are required to run, jump and stop consistently.

In his free time, Lathrop is a firearm instructor in Johnstown, Colo. He coaches competitive shooters and has seen many go onto national levels. “His passion and commitment to the sport are inspiring, and we wish him luck as he continues training over the next couple of weeks,” shared Houska.