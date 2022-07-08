Applications Now Being Accepted for Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award

Larimer County employees leave lasting positive impressions on their co-workers and community members every day. The Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award, an annual public service award that began in 2021, honors the commitment to the community that embodies the spirit of Ranger Unitt.

The Ranger Unitt Award is open to any current Larimer County employee who demonstrates their passion to serve the community above anything else. The employee’s passion is exhibited through selfless acts of exceptional community service displayed through quality community or County interactions or initiatives. If you know a Larimer County employee who has demonstrated this same spirit or spark, you’re encouraged to nominate them.

Nominations for the Ranger Unitt Award will be accepted July 5 through August 1. The recipient of the award will be announced in September with a proclamation and an event following in November 2022. Applications will be accepted through an online form at Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award.

The 2021 Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award was presented to Bill Wilson of the Natural Resources Department in 2021. Bill’s community service spans over 25 years in Larimer County. He has a long history of serving Larimer County through his work with the county and with the City of Fort Collins for 14 years, as a small business owner, and through raising his family in the area.

Bill’s impressive community service history includes more than 11,000 hours of volunteerism outside of his working hours. He has volunteered for many local organizations including the Veteran’s Day Breakfast (City of Fort Collins event), Larimer County’s Catch A Special Thrill (CAST), and the Centennial Bass Club (in multiple positions), as Santa at The Farm and many more. His commitment and service to Larimer County are the embodiment of this award and what Ranger Brendan Unitt brought with him to his service and volunteer roles in the community.

Learn more about Bill Wilson, the 2021 recipient of the Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award by visiting our website at larimer.org/ranger-brendan-unitt-community-service-award.