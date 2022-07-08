Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce Reports Successful 2022 Berthoud Day

July 8, 2022 Blaine Howerton Business & Education 0

Incredible partners,

I want to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to all who made Berthoud Day amazing. Each of your roles in making this day a success is deeply valued by our organization. I absolutely could not have done it without you!

May Soricelli Executive Director
Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce | 428 Mountain Avenue Berthoud CO 80513
director@berthoudcolorado.com | www.berthoudcolorado.com

 

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply