Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce Reports Successful 2022 Berthoud Day

Incredible partners,
I want to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to all who made Berthoud Day amazing. Each of your roles in making this day a success is deeply valued by our organization. I absolutely could not have done it without you!
May Soricelli Executive Director
Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce | 428 Mountain Avenue Berthoud CO 80513
director@berthoudcolorado.com | www.berthoudcolorado.com
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment