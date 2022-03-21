City of Greeley Natural Area & Trails Announces New Natural Area Name

Greeley City Council approved the name, Campo Esperanza (Hope Field), Tuesday, March 1 after the Culture, Parks and Recreation Department’s presentation.

City of Greeley’s Parks and Recreation (P&R) Board had chosen the new name during their Friday, February 4 meeting for the East Greeley Natural Area that opened in October 2021. Officials solicited community input for the new name by way of a naming competition and a prize for the best suggestion.

Natural Area Features Located just east of Discovery Bay Waterpark at 715 E. 24th Street, the new natural area offers residents and visitors an opportunity to engage with the outdoors in unique and fun ways. Greeley residents have been able to experience nature play at both Balsam Sports Complex and the new Campo Esperanza natural area since last fall. The natural area site includes:

Three entrance points to a walking path surrounding natural areas

Climbing features with an obstacle course layout

Nature areas encouraging unstructured play activities

Art components built into the landscape throughout the area

Throughout the natural area, parks staff planted natural grasses and created wildlife habitats, which can take years to fully develop. These natural amenities will provide youth and adults an opportunity to connect with nature and play outdoors for many years to come.

Naming Selection The Natural Areas & Trails staff conducted an online survey last year, from October through December, to encourage naming suggestions for the new natural area. Community members submitted over seventy suggestions. The P&R Board reviewed the names submitted at their February 2022 meeting and selected two suggestions: Linda Parra – “Campo Bella”

Laura Immenschuh – “Esperanza View”

Board members liked both naming ideas and combined them to create the new name, Campo Esperanza. The board awarded each resident a $100 gift card for their suggestions. The city will install a permanent sign featuring the new name will be installed at the site later this spring.