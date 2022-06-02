City of Loveland Actively Recruits Seasonal Staff to Keep Summer Fun on Track

Parks & Recreation lifeguard, event staff, day camp leader, athletics positions open along with maintenance and field crew work

The City of Loveland is actively recruiting seasonal summer staff for its Parks & Recreation and Public Works departments to keep pools, events, and parks clean and open, and also keep critical infrastructure projects moving forward.

This year, staffing shortages impacting communities across the nation have also hit home, with the potential to affect Loveland’s summer fun, as well as the critical summer construction season.

Parks & Recreation Recruitment

With the summer season around the corner, critical staff positions will need to be filled in order to bring some of the community’s favorite summer activities to life, including Lake Loveland Swim Beach, Winona Outdoor Pool, Chilson Indoor Pool, Parks & Recreation summer events such as Movies in the Park and the Farmers Market, Day Camps, and more.

Without an increase in seasonal staff applications and employment, hours of operation, levels of service, and recreational offerings will likely be impacted. Exact changes to recreation offerings and maintenance schedules have not yet been determined.

“We are focused on recruiting staff for these positions as fast as we can so that residents can continue to enjoy these community assets all summer long,” said Parks & Recreation Director Elizabeth Kayl. “Serving our community by providing safe, fun, and clean parks, recreational opportunities, and events is important to us – and we are doing everything we can to get properly staffed to bring the community the parks and recreation activities they love. We encourage grandparents, retirees, high schoolers, and community members at large looking for summer fun and more to join our team to keep these community programs going this summer.”

Positions now open are lifeguards, event staff, Day Camp leaders and aides, parks maintenance workers, and athletic positions.

Public Works Recruitment

Warm weather and longer days mean more frequent mowing and weed maintenance in medians and grassy areas of Rights of Way (ROW) across the city. Several seasonal positions remain to be filled to keep these projects on track, meaning that the public could see some delayed response times for ROW maintenance calls. Positions now open are general laborers.

The City of Loveland will keep the community informed over the next several months as the departments work to hire staff and make decisions about parks and recreation operations. If you know someone looking for a job or want to contribute to your community by serving in an open seasonal position, please apply at lovgov.org/jobs.