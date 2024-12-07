City of Loveland Appoints Ashley Macdonald as City Clerk

The City of Loveland has hired Ashley Macdonald as its new city clerk. Macdonald was selected from two highly qualified finalists following a national search and will begin her new role Dec. 30.

“Ashley’s local government background and expertise will be a strong fit for this role,” said Acting City Manager Rod Wensing. “I know our City will benefit from her commitment to authentic engagement, attentive listening, strong skills in information management and cultivating productive relationships.”

Most recently, Macdonald served as town manager and chief administrative officer for Kremmling, assuring sound fiscal and operational practices for the Colorado town. In this role, she also served the community as the town clerk and treasurer roles as needed. Macdonald also brings local leadership experience with the Wellington Fire Protection District, City of Fort Collins and as a former elected official for the Town of Wellington.

“The clerk acts as the guardian and steward of vital information, records, and elections for the City. I am honored to have been chosen for this position and am eager to contribute to this outstanding team,” said Macdonald. “Growing up in Loveland, I am thrilled to have the chance to serve the community that played a significant role in shaping my success today.”

In this role, Macdonald will be responsible for overseeing the five-person City Clerk’s Office, ensuring the effective administration of essential municipal functions such as public elections, licensing, and maintaining custody of all official and public records, including the Municipal Code.

“As we welcome Ashley, I want to extend my deep appreciation to the entire clerk’s office including our Acting City Clerk Angie Sprang for managing the important clerk duties for the past seven months, including the 2024 election cycle. Their success is a testament to the amazing team we have here at the City of Loveland,” said Wensing.