Publisher’s Letter: Illuminating the Season with Holiday Cheer

The weeks leading up to the holidays can be some of the most fun. Here in Northern Colorado, we are spoiled with an incredible array of events and activities—so many, in fact, that there are too many to list!

That’s why North Forty News will share a curated list of some of the most popular events in our community each week leading up to Christmas and New Year’s. You’ll find details and resources to help you make the most of this festive season. Whether it’s a holiday market, a local performance, or one of the many dazzling light displays, we’re here to keep you informed and inspired.

Speaking of light displays, have you ever wondered how much electricity we use to brighten our homes for the holidays? I have. As it turns out, in the United States, Christmas lights burn through an estimated 6.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually—enough to power over 14 million refrigerators for an entire year! That’s quite a glow-up for the season of cheer.

This brings me to a story we’re featuring on the front page this week: One of my favorite light displays in Northern Colorado is at Colorado Youth Outdoors. Their commitment to sustainability makes it even more special—they’re taking carbon out of the atmosphere with a cleaner connection. It’s a shining example of how we can celebrate while being mindful of the world we live in.

To see that story and more — North Forty News makes it easy to pull up our weekly e-edition. You can subscribe for free, and we’ll email it each week. If email isn’t your thing, now you can pull up North Forty News at the same link each week: northfortynews.com/this-week. Bookmark it!

As always, I encourage you to explore our online event calendar. From holiday markets to live music performances, there’s so much happening in our area to help you make the most of this festive season.

So, bundle up, grab your hot cocoa, and dive into the holiday spirit. Northern Colorado has so much to offer this time of year, and North Forty News is here to help you experience it all.

Happy Holidays,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

Your support helps us provide coverage of Northern Colorado communities.

Support North Forty News in the following ways:

Advertise – [email protected]

Donate – northfortynews.com/donate-now

READ – northfortynews.com/this-week