City of Loveland Declares Local Disaster Emergency to Access Resources for Alexander Mountain Fire Response

On Wednesday, July 31, City of Loveland Acting City Manager Rod Wensing signed a Declaration of a Local Disaster Emergency regarding the Alexander Mountain Fire.

According to state statute, the principal executive officer of the affected municipality declares a local disaster. The governing body of the municipality may extend the disaster declaration beyond seven days. The resolution to extend the disaster declaration will be presented for approval by the Loveland City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 6, during the 6 p.m. Regular Meeting.

The United States Forest Service Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, along with Larimer County, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Loveland, and more than 30 agencies responded to reports of a fire on Alexander Mountain, west of Loveland, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024.

“In the interest of public health and safety and to ensure appropriate financial and staff resources to respond to this evolving disaster, it was imperative to declare a local emergency,” said Wensing. The City of Loveland joins Larimer County and the State of Colorado, both of which also declared emergencies on Tuesday.

These declarations enable access to local, state, and federal resources for emergency response.

The public can access information through the Larimer County Alexander Mountain Fire webpage.