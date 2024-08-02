Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo Announces Donation Program to Benefit Colorado First Responders

The Ranch Events Complex has confirmed their intention to proceed with the 2024 Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo as planned, Friday August 2 through Tuesday August 6. However, additional safety measures are in place. The Ranch has decided to cancel nightly fireworks displays due to fire risk, and out of respect for local law enforcement agencies battling area wildfires. Secondly, we are actively monitoring AQI (Air Quality Index) throughout the campus and will adjust outdoor activities as needed.

“We are working closely with local law enforcement and health officials to ensure guest and staff safety at this year’s Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo,” said Conor McGrath, Director of The Ranch Events Complex. “The sheriff and fire department are committed to maintaining the high security and public safety standards that our fair and PRCA Rodeo are known for. We are truly sympathetic to the wildfire victims and those displaced throughout Colorado. We also recognize how the Fair and PRCA Rodeo help sustain northern Colorado businesses and provide an important economic impact to our community.”

The Ranch Events Complex, in partnership with Blue Arena, Carnival Americana, and OVG Hospitality, has pledged to donate a portion of PRCA Rodeo ticket sales, carnival sales, and food and beverage sales to local law enforcement agencies battling Colorado wildfires. Guests can personally donate at OVG food & beverage locations throughout the fair.

The 2024 Larimer County Fair will take place Friday, August 2, through Tuesday, August 6. This includes carnival rides, food trucks, the High Country Beverage Watering Hole, free musical performances, Strongest Kid on Earth Obstacle Course, the Pedersen Toyota PRCA Rodeo, and more. The PRCA Rodeo takes place inside Blue Arena August 4 – 6, with tickets available at treventscomplex.com. Doors to the PRCA Rodeo open at 6:00 pm and the event starts at 7:00 pm all three nights. Parking and entrance to the fair are both free. Fair and Rodeo information and times are below.

Fair Hours:

Friday, August 2: 4:00pm – 10:00pm (Carnival: 4:00pm – 12:00am)

Saturday, August 3: 10:00am – 10:00pm (Carnival: 12:00pm – 12:00am)

Sunday, August 4: 10:00am – 10:00pm (Carnival: 12:00pm – 12:00am)

Monday, August 5: 4:00pm – 10:00pm (Carnival: 4:00pm – 12:00am)

Tuesday, August 6: 4:00pm – 10:00pm (Carnival: 4:00pm – 12:00am)

Pederson Toyota PRCA Rodeo Information:

Sunday, August 4: Military & First Responder Night presented by Blue Federal Credit Union

Monday, August 5: 4H Youth Night presented by The Ranch Events Complex

Tuesday, August 6: Bobblehead Night courtesy of Thompson River Pediatrics and Urgent Care

About The Ranch, Larimer County’s Events Complex

The Ranch in Loveland is Northern Colorado’s premier event complex with over 240 acres of customizable event space. The campus, which opened in 2003, is owned and operated by Larimer County and consists of five event spaces: the Blue Arena, the Mac Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the FNBO Exhibition Halls, the Larimer County Conference Center, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts hundreds of events annually and is home to the Colorado Eagles and the Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo. For more information and upcoming events, visit TREventsComplex.com.

About OVG

Oak View Group is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG provides a set of services, resources, and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety, and more.