Structure Damage Confirmed in Alexander Mountain Fire 

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services personnel were able to enter several impacted neighborhoods in the Alexander Mountain Fire burn area on August 1. Unfortunately, they confirmed that at least two dozen structures in the immediate area of Palisade Mountain Drive and Snow Top Drive have been damaged or destroyed by the fire. The structures are believed to be a combination of homes and outbuildings.

Damage Assessment Teams will begin a more thorough assessment of the impacted properties the morning of August 2, as fire conditions permit. Affected property owners will be notified by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office once that process is complete.

Contacting property owners can prove difficult in situations like this. If you believe your property may be impacted by the Alexander Mountain Fire, please call the Damage Assessment Center at 970-980-2800 to provide current contact information to the Office of Emergency Management.

“Getting the notification that your home or property has been damaged is never easy. We will grieve alongside our neighbors through this difficult process, and our team will be here for you in the difficult days and months ahead,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “The hundreds of people assigned to this fire will continue working around the clock to keep our community safe.”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/AlexanderMountainFire for updates about firefighting efforts and https://www.larimer.gov/alexander-mountain-fire for details about evacuations, road closures, and community resources.

