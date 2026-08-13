Remains Found in 1995 Weld County Cold Case Still Unidentified

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Young Homicide Victim Nearly 31 Years Later

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – Nearly 31 years after human remains were discovered in rural Weld County, investigators are again asking the public for help identifying the victim and solving a homicide that has remained a mystery since 1995.

Community Message

On Aug. 12, 1995, an unidentified man’s body was found partially buried about eight-tenths of a mile east of Weld County Road 31 on the south side of Weld County Road 8. An examination of the remains revealed two slugs lodged in the victim’s upper chest, indicating the man had been shot.

A forensic pathologist determined the victim was a male believed to be Hispanic or Caucasian, between 20 and 25 years old at the time of his death. He stood approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a husky build and had dark brown hair.

Investigators say the victim was wearing black Wrangler jeans, size 29×32, and black Spalding high-top tennis shoes, size 8. Manufacturing records for the shoes indicate they were produced between July and October 1993, providing investigators with a potential timeline.

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Despite decades of investigation, the man’s identity remains unknown.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the victim or the case to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling the Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600, the tip line at (970) 304-6464, or by emailing [email protected].

Even the smallest detail could help investigators identify the victim, notify surviving family members, and bring new leads to this decades-old homicide investigation.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office

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