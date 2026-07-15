Colorado DMV Warns Drivers About Fake Emissions Test Scam

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fraudulent certificates can lead to registration suspension, criminal charges, and loss of driving privileges.

DENVER — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning drivers about a growing scam involving fraudulent “print-on-demand” emissions test results that are being sold online and elsewhere to unsuspecting vehicle owners.

Community Message

According to the DMV’s Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (MVIU), using a fake emissions certificate can result in immediate suspension of a vehicle’s registration, loss of driving privileges, and potential criminal charges.

Because emissions compliance is required for vehicle registration in many Colorado counties, scammers are targeting drivers by offering counterfeit certificates claiming a vehicle has passed inspection without completing an official test.

“We understand that vehicle maintenance can be stressful, but these fake tests are a trap that isn’t worth the risk,” said Benjamin Whittier, the DMV’s Director of Vehicle Services. “The only way to ensure your test is valid and properly recorded in the state’s database is by using an official testing station.”

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

State investigators are actively pursuing those responsible for producing and selling fraudulent emissions certificates. The investigation also includes identifying and shutting down websites that market illegal test results.

The DMV reminds motorists that legitimate emissions tests are available only through official Air Care Colorado testing stations or authorized Rapid Screen roadside locations. Owners of diesel-powered vehicles should use licensed diesel emissions testing centers.

Drivers can verify whether an emissions test is required and locate authorized testing sites through Air Care Colorado.

The warning is the third installment in the Colorado DMV’s Summer Safety campaign. Earlier campaigns addressed vehicle registration and titling, as well as fraudulent temporary license plates. Information about common motor vehicle scams and fraud is available through the Colorado DMV.

Stay informed about Northern Colorado transportation and public safety news.



Become a supporting member of North Forty News and help keep trusted local journalism strong while receiving unlimited access to our coverage.



Become a North Forty News member today. Become a supporting member of North Forty News and help keep trusted local journalism strong while receiving unlimited access to our coverage.

Source: Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles