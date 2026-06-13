Colorado Reservoir Closures End Decades of Public Fishing

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Public can harvest fish through July 15 as recreational access ends at two longtime southeastern Colorado fisheries

LAMAR, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced a public fish salvage at Adobe Creek Reservoir, commonly known as Blue Lake, and Thurston Reservoir, giving anglers a final opportunity to access the fisheries before public recreation permanently ends on July 15.

Community Message

The salvage began June 12 and will continue through July 15 after the Fort Lyon Canal Company informed CPW that it will not renew the recreational lease agreement that has allowed public access to the reservoirs for decades.

Adobe Creek Reservoir (Blue Lake) – Viewed from the shore in this undated photo (Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Located near Lamar in southeastern Colorado, the reservoirs have long been popular destinations for anglers seeking catfish, crappie, saugeye, walleye, and other warmwater sportfish. The loss of public access marks the end of a recreational partnership that dates back to 1970.

“Together, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Fort Lyon Canal Company have provided recreational fishing at these two reservoirs since 1970 that generations of anglers have enjoyed,” said Todd Marriott, CPW Area Wildlife Manager. “While we are disappointed we could not reach an agreement to continue that opportunity, our focus now is on conserving the fishery resource and ensuring Colorado anglers receive the greatest possible benefit from it.”

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CPW fisheries staff have already begun efforts to relocate fish to other reservoirs in southeastern Colorado when practical. The agency is also evaluating the removal of infrastructure, including a boat ramp and other facilities, as required under the current lease agreement.

According to CPW, the public fish salvage is intended to maximize public use of the remaining fishery resource before access ends.

During the salvage period, anglers may use expanded methods of take that are normally prohibited under standard fishing regulations. Current size, bag, and possession limits have been suspended for both reservoirs.

Authorized methods include:

All net and trap types

Snagging and gigs

Archery equipment

Unlimited fishing rods

Trot lines

Jugs

A valid Colorado fishing license is still required.

“We are allowing all legal angling methods, including all net and trap types, snagging and gigs, archery equipment, unlimited rods, trot lines and jugs,” Marriott said. “Because the window to salvage these fish is limited, we want to maximize the ability of sportspeople to remove fish for their benefit while helping utilize the resource.”

The salvage applies only to Adobe Creek Reservoir and Thurston Reservoir. Any updates or changes to the salvage order will be communicated through posted signs and CPW communication channels.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Colorado’s outdoors are part of what makes this state special, and stories like this remind us how quickly access to public recreation can change. The North Forty News Daily Update helps you stay informed about Colorado’s outdoors, public lands, wildlife, and the local issues shaping our communities.



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Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife