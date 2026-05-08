Colorado State University Issues Alert After Canvas Outage Disrupts Classes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

National disruption tied to vendor issues prompts campus-wide pause on platform access

Colorado State University issued an advisory notifying students and faculty of a national outage affecting Canvas, the university’s primary online learning platform.

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According to CSU’s Division of Information Technology, Canvas is experiencing a nationwide disruption tied to ongoing issues with its parent company, Instructure, as well as a ransomware attack impacting universities across the country.

The university said Canvas is expected to return to normal operations in the near future, but systems will undergo testing and data validation before local access is restored. CSU is asking instructors and students to refrain from using the platform until it has been verified as stable.

National reporting confirms the outage is affecting multiple institutions across the United States, with some campuses experiencing interruptions to coursework, exams, and communication systems.

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Cybersecurity experts and university officials have also raised concerns about potential data exposure and subsequent phishing attempts, a common risk following large-scale platform disruptions linked to security incidents.

CSU acknowledged the importance of Canvas to daily teaching and learning activities and recognized the disruption the outage is causing for students and faculty.

Updates will continue to be shared as additional information becomes available. The official Canvas status page is available here: Canvas Status Page

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Attribution: Colorado State University Division of Information Technology advisory; national reporting on Canvas outage.