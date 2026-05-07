Friendly Reminders Bring Indie-Folkgrass Sound to Laporte Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

An evening of layered harmonies and acoustic energy comes to Laporte as Friendly Reminders take the stage at Swing Station on Friday, May 15.

Community Message

The indie-folkgrass string quartet, born in an Airstream tucked into the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, brings a genre-blending sound shaped by folk, bluegrass, and jazz influences. Known for their dynamic interplay and thoughtful lyricism, the group creates a live experience that feels both intimate and expansive.

From patient, groove-driven instrumentals to harmonies that carry across the room, Friendly Reminders invite listeners into songs that balance storytelling with musicianship. The setting at Swing Station—an increasingly popular live music stop in Northern Colorado—offers a fitting backdrop for a night built on connection and sound.

The show runs from 7:00 p.m. to midnight, offering a full evening for local music fans to gather, listen, and settle into the rhythm of a foothills spring night.

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If this feels like the kind of night you want more of—local music, local places, and a steady way to keep up with what’s happening—reading the Daily Update keeps it all within reach each morning.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.