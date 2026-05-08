New Longmont-to-DIA Bus Route Funded in $9.3M Transit Boost

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State funding expands regional bus service, improving access between Longmont and Denver International Airport

A new regional bus route connecting Longmont directly to Denver International Airport is moving forward as part of a $9.3 million state investment to improve transit service across Colorado.

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The funding, awarded through the state’s SB24-230 transit formula grant program, will allow the Regional Transportation District (RTD) to launch the new route while increasing frequency on existing lines and restoring previously cut service. For Northern Colorado residents, the Longmont-to-airport connection stands out as a significant expansion, offering a more practical transit option for travel along the Front Range.

State officials say the investment is designed to make public transportation more reliable and accessible, especially in fast-growing communities like Longmont. The new route is expected to improve regional connectivity, reduce reliance on personal vehicles, and provide a more convenient option for airport travel.

The funding comes from the Colorado Clean Transit Enterprise, a state-run program housed within the Colorado Department of Transportation, and represents the first major award under the newly established SB24-230 grant formula. The program uses revenue from oil and gas production fees to support expanded transit service and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

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In addition to the new Longmont route, the grant will support increased service frequency on several high-demand bus lines, restore suspended routes, and provide additional capacity during large events. Transit leaders say these improvements are critical as agencies work to meet rising costs while maintaining reliable service.

For Northern Colorado commuters, the Longmont-to-DIA route could offer a meaningful shift, making regional travel more accessible without the need to drive, park, or rely on limited shuttle options.

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Attribution: Colorado Clean Transit Enterprise, Regional Transportation District