Colorado’s Sweetheart City Launches 78th Valentine Season

In Loveland, known as the Sweetheart City, the Valentine’s season is officially underway.

The festivities include the Valentine Re-Mailing Program, the Sweetheart Festival, exclusive offerings such as Valentine-themed wine, beer, candy, and coffee, the Loveland Sweetheart Classic 4-mile race, and the Valentine Group Wedding. This unique wedding event will take place on the ice of the Blue Arena just before the Sweetheart Game featuring AHL hockey’s Colorado Eagles on February 14.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

All these Valentine season activities and events are scheduled throughout the month of February.

“We are thrilled to mark our 78th year of sending love across the globe. Still today, the Valentine’s season remains enchanting in Loveland. There’s no better way to propagate love, joy, and hope than through a heartfelt Valentine sent from the Sweetheart City.

The designs and verses chosen this year embody Loveland’s commitment to spreading love and kindness. It is particularly significant to continue sharing this time-honored tradition with the world, emphasizing that love is the greatest gift we can both give and receive,” said Mindy McCloughan, Loveland Chamber President.

Loveland’s Valentine Re-Mailing Program

The 2024 official Loveland Valentine card, collector’s stamp (also known as a cachet), and postmark have been announced. The collector’s stamp and postmark will be stamped on every piece of mail that comes through the program. Loveland receives around 100,000 Valentines annually from all 50 states and 110 countries across the world through its Valentine Re-mailing Program, the largest program of its kind. Sponsors and volunteers handstamp the collector’s stamp and postmark onto each individual Valentine that comes through the city’s post office.

Sending Valentine’s Through Loveland, Colorado:

To get this special 2024 collector’s envelope artwork and postmark, package pre-addressed, pre-stamped Valentines in a larger First Class envelope. Send the envelope to Postmaster – Attention Valentines, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998. Once received, Valentines will be removed from the larger envelope and hand-stamped before being re-mailed to intended recipients.

The official Valentine drop location sponsors include Independent Financial and Elevations Credit Union. Drop off self-addressed, stamped Valentine envelopes at any of these locations, as well as the Chamber of Commerce, Visitor’s Center, and The Loveland Post Office (446 E. 29th St. Loveland, CO 80538) & (601 Cleveland Ave Loveland, CO 80537)

The Post Office will be accepting Valentines to be dropped off in the red mailbox displayed in the lobby from January 16-February 9, 2024

Mailing Deadlines:

Important Deadline Dates – Loveland Re-Mailing Program:

February 1, 2024, ~ for International Mail deadline

February 5, 2024, ~ Continental U.S deadline

February 7, 2024, ~ Colorado deadline (within the state)

Founded in 1902, the Loveland Chamber of Commerce is Northern Colorado’s “driving force for business.” Comprised of more than 650 local companies, the chamber offers a vast array of educational and networking programs to help its investors, both large and small, gain the skills and resources necessary to thrive and prosper in today’s economy. As a founding member of the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance (NCLA), the chamber also serves as an advocate for business, working on behalf of entrepreneurs to lead and influence local, state, and federal policy on issues affecting the unique interests of business in northern Colorado. For more information on the Loveland Chamber, please call 970-667-6311 or visit loveland.org.

The mission of Visit Loveland is to enthusiastically promote, market, and sell Loveland, Colorado as a destination for meetings, conventions, and individual travelers, fostering economic development and benefiting and supporting members and the overall business community. It is Visit Loveland’s goal to promote tourism, conventions, and related activities within the city by marketing the city and sponsoring destination and community events. Learn more at VisitLovelandCO.com.



