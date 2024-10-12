Colt to Service Routes 3 and 7 at the Centerra Loveland Mobility Hub

The City of Loveland Transit (COLT) started servicing Routes 3 and 7 on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Centerra Loveland Mobility Hub (3020 Kendall Pkwy).

These routes will now make direct connections to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) Bustang service, Park-N-Ride, as well as bicycle and pedestrian facilities—enabling seamless transfers between transit, car, bike, or foot. This connectivity opens more opportunities for travel across Loveland and northern Colorado using regional bus services.

With the shortened travel time along Kendall Parkway stops, Route 7 will frequently stop at Loveland’s Promenade Shops at Centerra. The five COLT stops along Kendall Parkway, Centerra Parkway, and Sky Pond Drive will be serviced every 30 minutes service rather than an hour.

“Providing a direct connection to Bustang has been a frequent request from COLT riders for some time,” said Transit Manager Candice Folkers. “The increased frequency of Route 7 will make it easier for riders to connect with Route 3 to get to downtown Loveland.”

About the Centerra Loveland Mobility Hub

The Centerra Loveland Mobility Hub is a transportation and mobility infrastructure project designed to serve as a key transit hub in the region. Located near The Promenade Shops at Centerra, a major commercial and residential development in Loveland, the hub is being developed to provide residents and visitors with convenient and accessible transportation options.

The Centerra Loveland Mobility Hub is part of broader efforts to enhance connectivity between Loveland and nearby communities, including Fort Collins, Denver, and Boulder, via transit services like Bustang.

The hub will support regional transit opportunities by offering:

Park-and-Ride: Commuters can park their vehicles and access public transit options, like buses, to travel to nearby cities.

Transit Services: The hub will serve as a stop for Bustang, COLT and other regional bus services, improving access to various employment, shopping and recreational areas.

Bicycle and Pedestrian Amenities: The hub is designed to encourage sustainable transport options, such as biking and walking, with dedicated facilities.

Sustainability Focus: In line with Loveland’s and Colorado’s environmental goals, the project may integrate green and energy-efficient infrastructure.

In July, COLT was awarded a $3.9 million federal grant from Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities to construct a permanent building at the Transit Center located at 350 W. 37th St. The funds will go toward the final design and construction of the Transit Center building that will serve local and regional routes. With funding secured, design would begin in February and construction will follow with an estimated completion date of March 2026.

About COLT

COLT currently provides a base network comprised of seven fixed bus routes. Service frequency ranges from 30 to 60 minutes including increased frequency during the morning that assists commuters and transit dependent students. COLT services 165 bus stops that place 86% of residences and 68% of businesses within a 1/4 mile of a bus stop. The service operates Monday through Friday from 6:38 a.m. to 7:55 p.m. and Saturday from 8:38 a.m. to 5:55 p.m. COLT directly operates fixed-route service and contracts for complementary paratransit service. Complementary paratransit service, called Dial-A-Ride (DAR), operates Monday through Saturday during the same hours as the fixed-route service. COLT serves approximately 90,000 rides to and from Loveland each year. Additionally, COLT is now regionally connected with the City of Greeley and Town of Windsor’s GET transit route. For more information, visit lovgov.org/COLT.