Fort Collins Symphony Haunts Halloween with Thrilling Concert and Spooky Guests

Get ready for a night of chills, thrills, and musical magic! The award-winning Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, presents its popular annual Halloween-themed concert, “Spine-Tingling Tales.” Join them at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the Lincoln Center for an evening brimming with spooky music, ghostly stories, and ghoulish surprises!

The Fort Collins Symphony invites you to a night where the classical and creepy, and the eerie and iconic come together in perfect harmony. Your musical journey will feature hair-raising Hollywood hits from The Twilight Zone, Halloween, and Psycho. Iconic classics Johann Sebastian Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor (from Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde), Camille Saint-Saens’ Danse Macabre(from Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Modest Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain will send shivers down your spine. Experience the thrill of Michael Jackson’s Thriller and dive into the fantastical worlds of Beetlejuice and Wicked.

Special guest, Shane Sheridan from Fort Collins Ghost Tours, will spin chilling tales of local hauntings, adding a touch of the supernatural to the night. Ready to mingle and pose for pictures with you before the concert. Music lovers of all ages are encouraged to don their best Halloween costumes and join the fun. (Note: Please leave all costume weapons at home.)

Don’t miss this spooktacular evening of live music and Halloween excitement.

Tickets/Details:

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Timberline Church Auditorium, 2908 S Timberline Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80525

Cost: General Admission: Adult: $32, Student/Child: $12.

Tickets and more information: Available at FCSymphony.org/Movies or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730 (Noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday) or LCTix.com.

About the Fort Collins Symphony

The Fort Collins Symphony has been an integral part of Northern Colorado’s cultural fabric since 1923 when visionary violinist Editha Todd Leonard established the Fort Collins Community Orchestra. In 1950, conductor Will Schwartz transformed the orchestra into the fully-professional Fort Collins Symphony that we know today. The FCS is led by Maestro Wes Kenney, now in his 21st season as the orchestra’s Music Director and Conductor.

The Fort Collins Symphony’s Symphonic Tales Season is dedicated to Elizabeth Alison Dennis

Business Sponsors: FoCo Comic Con, Fort Collins Ghost Tours

“Spine-Tingling Tales” sponsors: In honor of Jessica Davis’ 40th Birthday

Premium Advertiser: Goes Funeral Care & Crematory

FCS Season sponsors: Arts Without End Foundation, Friends of the Symphony, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Better Business Bureau, Dr. David Dennis, Dr. Ed Siegel, Dr. Peter Springberg

Media Sponsors: CO Sound 105.5, KUNC 91.5 FM, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio FC, North 40 News