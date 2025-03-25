Critical Incident Response Team Investigates Jail Cell Injury in Larimer County

FORT COLLINS, CO – The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate a serious incident involving an inmate at the Larimer County Jail.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the situation unfolded on the evening of March 24, 2025, at approximately 6:15 p.m. During a routine status check, a deputy discovered a 44-year-old male inmate unresponsive inside his locked cell. He was the sole occupant.

Jail medical personnel and responding deputies administered immediate first aid, and the inmate was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No additional details about the nature of the injuries have been released at this time.

Due to the severity of the incident, the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT)—a protocol activated for transparency and accountability in incidents involving law enforcement—was called in. Fort Collins Police Services has assumed the lead role in the investigation.

Further updates will be provided by Fort Collins Police Services, the lead agency overseeing the case.

Why It Matters to Northern Colorado

Incidents at the Larimer County Jail have a direct impact on the local community, especially as law enforcement and mental health care in detention settings remain a topic of concern for area residents. This investigation is ongoing and underscores the importance of oversight and transparency in our regional justice system.

