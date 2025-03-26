Fort Collins Pub Talk Helps Locals Navigate Tough Climate Conversations

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Have you ever been stuck in a tense conversation about climate change? Climate topics can heat up fast, whether around the dinner table or over a beer. That’s why Citizens’ Climate Education is inviting Northern Coloradans to their upcoming Pub Talk at Odell Brewing Co. — a community gathering focused on tackling climate conversations with empathy, facts, and respect.

The event, titled “Do You Struggle With Tough Climate Conversations?”, is the first in a two-part series aimed at helping locals connect across political and personal divides. The featured speaker, Ron Dickson, will offer tools and tips to navigate those challenging discussions without the shouting match.

And what better place to talk it out than Odell Brewing, one of Fort Collins’ favorite craft beer hubs?

🍻 Event Details: PubTalks @ Odell Brewing

Topic : Do You Struggle With Tough Climate Conversations?

: Do You Struggle With Tough Climate Conversations? Speaker : Ron Dickson, Citizens’ Climate Education

: Ron Dickson, Citizens’ Climate Education When : Thursday, March 27 Doors open at 5:00 PM Talk begins at 5:30 PM, followed by an open Q&A

: Thursday, March 27 Where : Odell Brewing Co. 800 E Lincoln Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Hosted by Citizens’ Climate Education (CCE), this talk is designed to empower individuals to make a meaningful impact on the climate crisis — simply by how they communicate. CCE is a nonpartisan grassroots organization focused on educating policymakers, the public, and community leaders about effective, long-term solutions to climate change.

This event is perfect for:

Concerned citizens looking for constructive ways to talk about climate

Activists seeking practical tools for advocacy

Beer lovers wanting to combine good conversation with great craft brews

Whether you’re a policy pro or just getting your feet wet in environmental conversations, this relaxed and informative event could change how you approach one of today’s most pressing global challenges — all in the company of neighbors and a cold pint.

For more events like this, and to stay up-to-date on local happenings, visit northfortynews.com.