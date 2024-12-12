Fort Collins Comes Alive: A Weekend of Musical Bliss

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

As the weekend approaches, Fort Collins is buzzing with an exciting lineup of live music events that promise to keep the town alive with rhythm and melody. I’ve scoured the local scene to bring you the top shows happening between December 13 and December 15, 2024. Whether you’re into classic rock, soulful jams, or holiday tunes, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

Friday, December 13, 2024: Rush Archives at the Aggie Theatre

For fans of iconic rock, the Rush Archives tribute band is bringing the timeless sounds of Rush to the Aggie Theatre. This is your chance to experience legendary hits like “Tom Sawyer” and “Spirit of Radio” performed with electrifying energy. The show starts at 8:00 PM, and it’s a must-see for any Rush enthusiast.

Tickets: Purchase here

Saturday, December 14, 2024: Melvin Seals & JGB

The Aggie Theatre strikes again on Saturday with Melvin Seals and the Jerry Garcia Band. Known for their soulful renditions and powerful improvisations, this band will have you swaying and singing along all night. The performance begins at 8:00 PM—perfect for an evening out.

Tickets: Purchase here

Sunday, December 15, 2024: Michael Kirkpatrick

Michael Kirkpatrick, a Rocky Mountain-based vocalist and songwriter, blends elements of acoustic fingerstyle and folk rock to cradle lush songscapes in a fuzzy paradoxical blanket of sunshine and fog. Obsessed by mandolin, guitar, and groomed by bluegrass festival culture, Michael has carved a unique presence in the Colorado singer-songwriter, string band, and rock scene. With a voice that ranges from a quiet rumble to a powerful mountain-top exclamation, Michael’s passionate vocals bring to life lyrics about dreams, sensuality, and reverence for nature. Don’t miss this captivating performance at the Armory starting at 7:00 PM.

Tickets: Purchase here

Holiday Cheer at the Lincoln Center

If you’re in the mood for something festive, the Lincoln Center has two spectacular holiday-themed productions:

Nutcracker with a Twist: Clara in the Land of Sweets : A delightful blend of diverse dance styles in this unique adaptation of the classic Nutcracker ballet. Running from December 13 to 15, this show is a treat for all ages. Tickets: Purchase here

: A delightful blend of diverse dance styles in this unique adaptation of the classic Nutcracker ballet. Running from December 13 to 15, this show is a treat for all ages. Clara and the Nutcracker: The Contemporary Dance Academy’s annual holiday production returns with stunning choreography and captivating storytelling. Performances run on December 13 and 14. Tickets: Purchase here

Make the Most of Your Weekend

Fort Collins never fails to deliver when it comes to live music and arts. Whether you’re grooving to classic hits, soaking in soulful jams, or celebrating the season with holiday performances, this weekend’s lineup is sure to delight.

Don’t forget to grab your tickets early and support our incredible local venues and artists.

For more events and happenings, check out the North Forty News events calendar at northfortynews.com/calendar. Let’s make it a weekend to remember!