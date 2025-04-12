Death Investigation Underway After Body Found Near Highway 14

BELLVUE, Colo. – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation following the discovery of a deceased person early Friday morning near Highway 14 west of Fort Collins.

At approximately 5 a.m. on April 11, deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Highway 14 after a report of a body found outdoors. Upon arrival, law enforcement confirmed the individual was deceased. Sheriff’s Office investigators secured and processed the scene for further evidence.

Details regarding the person’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be determined and released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office once next of kin are notified.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or who has relevant information to come forward.

If You Have Information:

Call Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at (970) 498-5586

at (970) 498-5586 To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or submit a tip at stopcriminals.org

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.