Denver Teen Arrested in Fatal Berthoud Shooting; Community Seeks Answers

BERTHOUD, Colo. – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Denver teen in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman inside her Berthoud home late Monday night, April 28.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. reporting that an adult female had been shot inside a residence on the 500 block of First Street. Officers from LCSO and a nearby Colorado State Patrol trooper arrived quickly and attempted life-saving measures. Tragically, the woman died at the scene. Several others were inside the home at the time, though no other injuries were reported.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Ebenezer Worku, age 19 (DOB 04/11/2005), of Denver. He was arrested on May 1 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on a charge of First Degree Murder – Extreme Indifference, a Class 1 felony. The Larimer County Court has set bond at $1.25 million cash-only.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office after proper notification of next of kin.

This incident has deeply impacted the Berthoud community, raising concerns about neighborhood safety and youth violence. The investigation remains active, and law enforcement encourages anyone with information to come forward.

How You Can Help:

Contact Investigator Bryce Hinrichs at 970-498-5542

Submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org

As always, charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

For earlier coverage of this case, visit the Larimer County announcement.