Publisher’s Letter: Celebrating the Backbone of Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | Publisher and Owner, NorthFortyNews.com

Next week, across the country, we recognize National Small Business Week — a time to celebrate the entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and neighborhood storefronts that keep our local economies thriving.

Here in Northern Colorado, small businesses are more than just places to shop — they’re gathering spots, dreams in motion, and anchors of our community. From the barista who knows your order by heart to the mechanic who stays late to get your car back on the road, these are the people who show up for us every day.

At North Forty News, we consider ourselves part of that small business ecosystem. We’re locally owned, community powered, and driven by a mission to connect people with the stories that matter most. Like many of our small business neighbors, we know what it means to hustle, to adapt, and to rely on the support of the community we serve.

If you believe in the importance of local news — and supporting local businesses — there are a few simple ways you can help:

Subscribe : A digital or print subscription helps sustain our independent journalism. Visit northfortynews.com/subscribe to get started.

: A digital or print subscription helps sustain our independent journalism. Visit northfortynews.com/subscribe to get started. Advertise Locally : We work with businesses of all sizes to create affordable, effective marketing campaigns that reach thousands of Northern Colorado residents.

: We work with businesses of all sizes to create affordable, effective marketing campaigns that reach thousands of Northern Colorado residents. Share Our Stories : If you read something that moves you, share it with a friend or neighbor. Community news spreads best by word of mouth.

: If you read something that moves you, share it with a friend or neighbor. Community news spreads best by word of mouth. Send Us a Message: We love hearing from our readers — and learning about the businesses and people making an impact in your town.

Let’s continue to lift each other up — not just this week, but all year long.

With gratitude,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News