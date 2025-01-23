Project SEARCH Launches at McKee Medical Center: Transforming Lives in Northern Colorado

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

by Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. – A groundbreaking opportunity is underway at Banner McKee Medical Center in Loveland, where six young adults from the Thompson School District are paving the way for inclusion and empowerment through the inaugural cohort of Project SEARCH. This transformative program equips individuals with developmental disabilities to excel in meaningful careers, bridging the gap between education and integrated employment.

Building Skills for Bright Futures

The 10-month program at McKee combines real-life work experience with hands-on training in employability skills. Interns engage in career exploration, innovative adaptations, and personalized coaching from teachers, skills trainers, and employers. Current tasks include cleaning, stocking supplies, preparing rooms, assisting in the cafeteria, delivering treats to patients, and fulfilling orders across the hospital.

“We brought Project SEARCH to McKee because of the need for opportunities for young adults with developmental disabilities in our community,” said Erin Lamouria, student experience advisor at Banner Health. “There are no other hospitals in the immediate area running this program, and we felt it would benefit both the community and Banner. Our goal is for all six participants to be ready for competitive employment and to feel confident in their abilities.”

A Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Project SEARCH is part of Banner Health’s broader mission to promote equity, diversity, and inclusion by fostering a workforce that reflects the richness of its communities. An internationally recognized initiative, Project SEARCH operates in hundreds of locations worldwide, including Banner Fort Collins Medical Center. With an impressive 71% employment rate for participants, the program is a game-changer for families and communities alike.

Graduation and Future Enrollment

The first cohort at McKee will celebrate their graduation on May 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. Enrollment for the next group, set to begin in fall 2025, is now open. Those interested in applying or learning more about the program can contact Erin Lamouria at [email protected].

About Banner McKee Medical Center

Since its opening in 1976, Banner McKee Medical Center has been a cornerstone of healthcare in Loveland. As part of the nonprofit Banner Health system, McKee provides a wide range of services, including emergency care, cancer treatment, orthopedics, surgery, and rehabilitation. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/mckee.

Join the Conversation

Project SEARCH at McKee Medical Center is more than a program—it’s a step toward a more inclusive future in Northern Colorado. Let’s celebrate these young pioneers and their journey toward meaningful careers.

