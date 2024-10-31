Disabled Resource Services to Offer Energy Assistance Help

Need help with your home heating costs?

Open enrollment for Colorado’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) begins on November 1st.

Disabled Resource Services is a non-profit based in Northern Colorado, with offices in Fort Collins and Loveland. The organization helps with applications.

Their staff includes experienced benefits counselors and resource navigators who can help you obtain the benefits you’re entitled to.

As an NCOA Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC), they work with Medicare beneficiaries, low-income seniors, and younger adults with disabilities to access programs that pay for healthcare, food, and more.

In addition to LEAP applications, they assist with:

Medicaid

Medicare Savings Programs

Part D Extra Help

SNAP

SSI and SSDI

…and more!

The Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is a federally funded program that helps eligible hard-working Colorado families, seniors, and individuals pay a portion of their winter home heating costs. Its goal is to help bring warmth, comfort, and safety to your home and family by assisting with heating costs.

Call to learn more — (970) 667-0816 (Loveland) or (970) 482-2700 (Fort Collins), or visit www.drsnoco.org.