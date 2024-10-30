Dr. Kirk Kindsfater to Lead The Joint Replacement Center of Northern Colorado at Banner Health 

Banner Health has announced the addition of internationally recognized, board-certified orthopedic surgeon Kirk Kindsfater, M.D., to the team of orthopedic doctors, surgeons, and nurses in northern Colorado.

Dr. Kindsfater, who will join the organization on Dec. 9, will lead a team at the new Joint Replacement Center of Northern Colorado in Fort Collins.

Located on Drake Road in Fort Collins, The Joint Replacement Center of Northern Colorado provides comprehensive, patient-centered care to individuals with joint pain and mobility issues. The services offered at the center include advanced hip and knee replacement and revision surgery and non-surgical joint care.

“I am excited to bring my years of experience and expertise to The Joint Replacement Center of Northern Colorado,” said Dr. Kindsfater. “I look forward to taking care of patients at our specialized center that focuses solely on joint replacement surgery.”

Dr. Kindsfater brings with him a long-standing reputation in the region as one of the most successful surgeons specializing in knee and hip replacements. He has completed over 33,000 hip and knee replacements throughout his career and averages around 900 knee replacement surgeries and 400 hip replacement operations annually.

Dr. Kindsfater earned his medical degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver and completed his fellowship training at Harvard School of Medicine and Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. However, as a Colorado native, Dr. Kindsfater returned to northern Colorado, where he practiced orthopedic medicine since 1995 before joining the team at Banner Health. He has been actively involved in clinical research and product development with major international orthopedic companies.

He is a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Additionally, he is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Dr. Kindsfater is often on the cutting edge of orthopedic medicine, continuing to be involved in product development and educating other orthopedic surgeons in new technologies and surgical techniques. He has lectured at international orthopedic meetings in Australia, Belgium, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico City, Rome, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

Whether a patient is considering a joint replacement, needs revision surgery, or needs a consultation for a complex joint problem, an appointment can be made at The Joint Replacement Center of Northern Colorado by calling (970) 810-0255.