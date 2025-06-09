Dramatic Multi-Vehicle Crash in Fort Collins Draws Emergency Response

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority, UCHealth, and Fort Collins Police respond to shocking four-vehicle wreck

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – First responders were dispatched to a startling scene Sunday afternoon when a four-vehicle crash occurred at the busy intersection of South Shields Street and West Horsetooth Road. The call came in at 3:46 p.m., prompting crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) and UCHealth to respond.

Vehicle accident at South Shields Street and West Horsetooth Road in Fort Collins (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

Despite the dramatic condition of the vehicles, which left debris scattered across the intersection, and one vehicle on top of another, no one involved in the crash reported injuries. No transportation was required to the hospital. Firefighters confirmed that no one needed to be extricated, a remarkable outcome given the extent of the damage on the scene.

Emergency crews remained at the scene to assist with clearing the wreckage and ensure traffic safety. Fort Collins Police Services is investigating the cause of the collision.

This high-traffic area in southwest Fort Collins serves as a critical connector, and the wreck offers a solemn reminder of the importance of attentive driving.

While the photos show what could have been a tragic incident, responders and residents alike are thankful for the safe outcome.

For updates from Poudre Fire Authority, visit poudre-fire.org.

Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.