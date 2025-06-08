Northern Colorado Law Enforcement Joins Statewide DUI Crackdown During Deadliest Driving Season

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins, Loveland among top arresting agencies in statewide summer DUI blitz

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — As Colorado enters the peak of the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” law enforcement agencies across the state, including in Fort Collins and Loveland, are stepping up DUI enforcement efforts. From June 5 through June 18, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol, and 74 local agencies are participating in “The Heat Is On” Summer Blitz — a statewide effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

The campaign comes in response to alarming statistics: One-third of all fatal crashes in Colorado during last summer’s 100 Deadliest Days involved an impaired driver. In 2024, over half of the state’s 3,325 serious traffic injuries occurred between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“Colorado summers are meant to be memorable for the right reasons, not because you got a DUI,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “DUIs carry serious consequences like jail time, fines, and license suspension.”

During the most recent Memorial Day enforcement period, local Northern Colorado agencies made notable impacts. The Fort Collins Police Department recorded 16 DUI arrests, while the Loveland Police Department reported 9. Statewide, 85 agencies made a combined 170 arrests, with Colorado State Patrol accounting for 57 of them.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urges drivers to plan, avoid impaired driving, and hold friends and family accountable. “Enjoy your summer responsibly and make safety a priority,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety.

The agency also continues to educate the public on Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law, which requires drivers to submit to a toxicology test after a DUI arrest. Refusing the test is illegal and can delay justice and road safety efforts.

In Northern Colorado and across the state, enforcement tactics during this period include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and increased officer presence. More details about upcoming DUI enforcement efforts and data can be found at HeatIsOnColorado.com and CDOT’s Safety Data Hub.

As summer travel ramps up in Northern Colorado, residents and visitors alike are encouraged to make responsible choices and avoid impaired driving. For more safety resources and data, visit codot.gov/safety.