Driver Hit While Fleeing Police, Shuts Down I-25

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

MEAD, Colo. — A high-speed police pursuit on Monday ended in chaos and highway closures after a fleeing driver was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 25 near Mead.

Around 5:30 p.m. on April 14, 2025, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop near Rocky Mountain Avenue and Highway 34 in Loveland. The suspect refused to stop, prompting a chase that continued southbound on I-25. The pursuit came to a halt near mile marker 245 when the vehicle suffered a flat tire.

The male suspect then exited his vehicle, brandishing a firearm, and ran across the interstate. After jumping the center median into northbound lanes, he was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Deputies immediately rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. The suspect sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Three deputies also sustained minor injuries during the incident and were treated and released.

“The suspect displayed a complete disregard for the safety of others on the highway, driving recklessly and refusing to comply with law enforcement,” said Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer. “Thank you to our local partners for their support during this resource-intensive incident.”

The northbound lanes of I-25 were closed for approximately 3.5 hours while authorities processed the scene. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released.

For more updates, visit larimersheriff.org.