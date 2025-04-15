Grand Opening: New Loveland Health Center Expands Local Access

Loveland’s North Loveland Community Health Center to Open April 18

A new chapter in community care begins in Northern Colorado as the North Loveland Community Health Center celebrates its grand opening on Friday, April 18, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Located just north of Walmart on Highway 287 at 201 W 69th Ct, this state-of-the-art facility aims to improve healthcare access for thousands of Northern Colorado residents.

Spanning 22,500 square feet, the new clinic features:

12 medical exam rooms (with room to expand to 24)

4 dental operatories (expandable to 7)

Dedicated staff offering integrated, compassionate care

Beginning May 5, the health center will provide comprehensive services including:

Primary medical and dental care

Social work and care management

Health education and translation services

Patients of all ages and backgrounds are welcome, regardless of ability to pay. The center accepts CHP+, Health First Colorado (Medicaid), Medicare, private insurance, and offers payment plans. Annual patient capacity is expected to range from 5,000 to 7,500 initially, with the ability to scale up as demand grows.

Mitzi Moran, CEO of Sunrise Community Health, emphasized the facility’s mission:

“We are thrilled to open the doors of North Loveland Community Health Center and offer a place where patients can receive the personalized, compassionate care they deserve.”

The project was made possible thanks to the McKee Wellness Foundation, the City of Loveland, Hauser Architects, FCI Constructors, Inc., generous donors, and a capital grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Grand Opening Details:

Date : Friday, April 18

: Friday, April 18 Time : 4:00 – 6:00 PM (Dedication at 5:00 PM)

: 4:00 – 6:00 PM (Dedication at 5:00 PM) Location : 201 W 69th Ct, Loveland, CO

: 201 W 69th Ct, Loveland, CO Activities: Facility tours, light refreshments, and staff meet-and-greet

Learn more about Sunrise Community Health and its mission at sunrisecommunityhealth.org.