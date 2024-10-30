East 1st Street Closure Planned in Loveland Near Willow Bend Park Construction Site

Weather permitting, the City of Loveland anticipates a full closure of East 1st Street from the Willow Bend Park entrance, currently under construction, to the west side of Alden Drive from Nov. 11 through Nov. 27 to complete sewer tie-in work for the adjacent Willow Bend Park project. The sewer tie-in is an important step in helping the Willow Bend Park project stay on track for the park’s anticipated 2025 opening. The temporary full closure also enables staff to construct a pedestrian crossing at East 1st Street.

During the road closure, commuters and residents should plan alternate travel routes. Detour signage will be in place with the following recommended detours:

Eastbound traffic on 1st Street will detour using Denver Ave. to US Highway 34 and then continue east.

Westbound traffic on 1st Street will detour south on S. County Road 9E to Highway 402 West and then turn north, taking Boise Avenue back to 1st Street.

Access points to residential neighborhoods, the Boys & Girls Club, and Loveland Youth Gardeners will remain, but traffic will not be able to pass through the construction zone.

The two-week full road closure was chosen instead of a more long-term and impactful partial closure.

To date, the Willow Bend Park project has been designated a PlayCore National Demonstration Site for Inclusive Play to advance recreation through research-based best practices. The project was also recently awarded the 2024 Advancing Diversity and Social Equity Award from the Colorado Chapter of the American Planning Association.

Upon completion of the park, Willow Bend’s 160-acre site will feature a new community park, Loveland’s first universal access playground, a fully accessible restroom, a large natural area including walking trails and fishing opportunities, and a new paved trail that connects to downtown Loveland.

Funding for this project comes from Capital Expansion Fees appropriated through the 2023 and 2024 city budget, with no construction impact to the city’s general fund. Construction costs are offset by $2.38 million in grant funding from Great Outdoors Colorado and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

For more information about the Willow Bend project, visit lovgov.org/WillowBend and for City of Loveland road construction updates, visit lovgov.org/ConeZone.