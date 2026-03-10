Fentress Studios Selected For Weld Judicial Center Project

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Denver-based design firm chosen after competitive review process to lead early planning for major Weld County courthouse project.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County commissioners have selected Fentress Studios to provide design services for the planned Weld County Judicial Center, marking the first major step in the development of a new courthouse facility serving Northern Colorado.

The Weld County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $378,000 contract with the Denver-based architecture firm to complete conceptual programming, validation work, and initial concept drawings for the project.

County officials said the firm was chosen following a competitive, multi-stage selection process that evaluated six proposals submitted for the judicial center design. A committee reviewed the proposals and narrowed the field to three finalists, who then participated in interviews with the board of commissioners.

During the final review, commissioners evaluated each proposal using criteria outlined in the county’s request for proposals, including the firm’s work approach, the qualifications of the project team, presentation quality, and responses during the interview process. Fentress Studios was ultimately selected as offering the best overall value for the county.

Fentress Studios, founded in 1980 and headquartered in Denver, has designed civic and public facilities across the country. Its past courthouse and justice projects include the Norfolk courts complex in Virginia, the Johnson County courthouse in Kansas, and Colorado’s Ralph L. Carr Justice Center in Denver. The firm is part of the Populous Company.

“It was edifying to see the quality of the applications we received,” said Weld County Board Chair Scott James. “It shows that there’s great interest in this project. And it’s further edifying to know that the top choice is a local choice, as well.”

The conceptual planning phase will help determine the scope, space needs, and early design vision for the judicial center before the county moves forward with additional planning and construction steps.

A new judicial center could play a key role in supporting Weld County’s rapidly growing population, which has increased demand for court services and public facilities across the region.

Attribution: Weld County