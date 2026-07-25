Finding Our Cool

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Every July, there comes a point when the heat catches up with me.

Community Message

The afternoons stretch into the upper 90s, the pavement shimmers, and even watering the garden feels like a chore. That’s usually when I know it’s time to head west.

For me, relief has always been found somewhere above 8,000 feet. A quiet mountain stream. A fly rod in hand. Cool air drifting through the pines. The only schedule that matters is where the trout might be rising next.

Those trips have become more than a chance to cool off—they’ve become a reminder of why we call Northern Colorado home.

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This week’s edition reflects that balance.

On one hand, we explore how our summers are changing. Wildfire restrictions now last longer. Water conservation has become part of everyday life. Even our lawns are evolving as we learn to work with Colorado’s climate instead of against it.

On the other hand, summer is still full of the things that make this place extraordinary.

Concerts fill parks across the region. Families gather around reservoirs and campgrounds. County fairs, hiking trails, farmers markets, and community events continue to bring neighbors together. The mountains still offer that welcome escape when the valley heat becomes too much.

Maybe that’s what I’ve come to appreciate most.

Summer isn’t disappearing. It’s simply asking us to experience it a little differently.

We pack more water than we used to. We check fire restrictions before heading into the forest. We pay closer attention to the weather. Those aren’t inconveniences—they’re part of caring for the places that have given us so many memories.

When I step into a cold mountain stream, the world seems to slow down for a while. The noise fades. The phone stays in my pocket. The fish don’t care about deadlines, emails, or headlines. They simply remind me to be present.

I hope you find your own place like that this summer.

Whether it’s a mountain lake, a shady trail, a backyard barbecue with friends, or an evening concert under the stars, take time to enjoy what makes Northern Colorado special. These moments are worth protecting.

We’ll keep telling the stories that connect our communities. You keep making memories in them.

Stay safe, stay cool, and I’ll see you next week.

Read our latest e-edition at northfortynews.com/this-week.

— Blaine Howerton

Publisher & Executive Editor

North Forty News

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