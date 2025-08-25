Fire Displaces 82 Residents After Jefferson Street Apartment Blaze

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Red Cross and City of Fort Collins provide shelter as investigation continues

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (August 23, 2025) – A kitchen fire in a Jefferson Street apartment building displaced 82 residents on Saturday evening, according to Poudre Fire Authority (PFA).

300 block of Jefferson Street Apartment Fire (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Crews responded to the 300 block of Jefferson Street at approximately 7:16 p.m. and quickly contained the blaze. While no injuries were reported, the fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of one unit and smoke damage throughout the building.

Utilities to the structure were shut off for safety. Fire investigators remain on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross, the City of Fort Collins Office of Emergency Management, and PFA’s own OEM team are working together to secure temporary shelter for those displaced. PFA also thanked UCHealth and Fort Collins Police Services for their support during the response.

Community Support in Action

The large number of displaced residents highlights the importance of coordinated response efforts in Northern Colorado. For those affected, emergency officials are mobilizing to ensure immediate needs are met while long-term solutions are explored.

For updates and resources, visit Poudre Fire Authority’s official page.