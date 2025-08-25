Hazmat Crews Respond to Dry Ice Spill at Fort Collins Transit Center

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Old Town evacuation lifted after PFA confirms safe air quality

Fort Collins, CO – On August 22, Poudre Fire Authority’s Hazmat Team responded to a carbon dioxide spill at the Downtown Transit Center on North Mason Street, prompting temporary evacuations of the center and nearby buildings.

Carbon dioxide spill at the Fort Collins Old Town Transit Center on North Mason Street (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Firefighters monitored air levels and secured the parking lot while crews worked to safely break down large chunks of dry ice that had spilled from a carrier truck. The material was broken into smaller pieces to allow it to evaporate more quickly.

According to PFA, carbon dioxide levels were slightly elevated early in the incident but remained within safe limits. Once conditions returned to normal, the evacuation order was lifted and the transit center was cleared for reopening.

Throughout the cleanup, bus service continued with minimal disruption. Transfort has confirmed that the facility is fully reopened and operations are back to normal. No injuries were reported.

For future transit updates, visit Ride Transfort.